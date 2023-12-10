Through the GamesIndustry pages, GfK has shared some interesting details regarding the performance of the gaming market in United Kingdom during the Black Friday 2023which turned out to be one of the best ever for the industry with revenues of £167 millionalmost 200 million euros, 22% higher on an annual basis, driven above all by PS5.

To be precise it is the third largest Black Friday for the British market, after those of 2013 and 2020, which both coincided with the launch of a PlayStation console, PS4 and PS5 respectively.

2023 was basically a relaunch year for Sony’s console, after pandemic-related stock issues, and this is also reflected in the GfK data. In fact, that of Black Friday 2023 was the second week with the highest revenues for PS5after its launch in 2020, recording among other things a +217% in takings compared to 2022.

Good too Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. In their case, the English Black Friday 2023 week represents the third best ever since its debut in stores and with numbers not too far from those of the previous year. In general, revenue from hardware sales represents 47% of the total.