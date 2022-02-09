The latest update of PS5 It will offer some interesting options, including new group chat options, interface improvements for friends groups, new user interface features as well as new accessibility features. However the recent announcements do not satisfy part of the PlayStation community, as Sony did not address a major problem, namely the implementation of VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technology.

VRR is one of the features of HDMI 2.1, thanks to which gamers can count on smoother gameplay. Already several games debuting on the Xbox Series X / S benefit from VRR support, thanks to which players can enjoy a more consistent 60 fps and some titles run at over 60 fps.

Sony yesterday announced significant changes and introduced a number of new features that are coming to PS5, but unfortunately VRR is not included in the list. Of course, the Japanese manufacturer may add this change with upcoming updates, however, fans are not happy with this postponement at all.

On ResetEra And Reddit many complain about the lack of the VRR that was promised in due course. One of the problems seems to be the lack of communication with customers. Many users point out that VRR support requests were made last year, and that TVs from other manufacturers have been offering this feature for years. Sony has not addressed the subject in recent comments, but has not yet announced a date when we might expect the addition of the VRR.

Source: Push Square And PlayStation