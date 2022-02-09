EP Murcia Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 3:40 p.m.



The La Mar de Músicas festival has been chosen as the cultural flagship of the Region of Murcia in 2021 by the Observatory of Culture of the Contemporary Foundation. The event, organized by the Cartagena City Council, leads the ranking of the most outstanding cultural events in the Community for another year.

The Centro Párraga de Murcia ranks second in the ranking, followed by Cartagena Jazz Festival; the Cartagena Film Festival; the Molina de Segura International Theater Festival; the ‘Francisco Rabal’ Regional Film Library; the CENDEAC and the International Festival of Theatre, Music and Dance of San Javier. Following this are Warm Up Festival; the Murcia Circus Theater; the San Javier International Jazz Festival; the Víctor Villegas Auditorium, in Murcia; the Museum of Fine Arts and Murcia and, finally, the El Batel Auditorium and Conference Center in Cartagena.

The delegate councilor for Culture of Cartagena, Carlos Piñana, indicated that since the report La Mar de Músicas has been carried out “it has been chosen as the most important cultural event held in the Region of Murcia.” In this way, “Cartagena is the cultural capital of the Region of Murcia, and the various awards and recognitions we receive with our festivals and programs prove it,” said the mayor.

Contemporary Foundation



Since 2009, Fundación Contemporánea has carried out an annual consultation to draw up a series of indicators relating to the different areas of culture. The main objective is to give visibility and recognition to a wide, diverse, quality and constantly renewed cultural offer throughout the Spanish geography, even in times of greatest difficulty, such as the last years of the pandemic.

To do this, a questionnaire is sent to a panel of experts made up of more than a thousand top-level professionals from our culture: writers, artists, directors and actors, musicians, architects and creators from all fields; heads of foundations, directors of museums, cultural centers and institutions; editors, producers, promoters, gallery owners and managers of cultural industries; exhibition curators, cultural managers and professionals in the sector, as well as heads of cultural areas and institutions of the central, regional and municipal public administration. In this new edition of the Observatory of Culture, the questionnaire has been answered during the months of December 2021 and January 2022 by 358 members of the panel, of which 44.7% work in a public cultural organization, 39. 9% in a private cultural organization and 15.5% are professionals in the sector.