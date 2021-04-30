All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

As we enter May, the good news is the more PS5 stock is finally on the way. After a lengthy delay throughout April, PS5 consoles are expected to arrive at retailers over the next couple of week. You can stick with this page for all the latest updates for each individual store. You can also find where the Xbox Series X is available to buy on our dedicated Xbox Series X / S stock page.

Latest: It’s been suggested that more PS5 stock will be available from 11th May at various retailers, with a number of others releasing their batch in the days after. The key stores to follow and most likely to offer consoles first are Game, Argos and Amazon. This follows Smyths Toys, who released a small number of PS5 consoles earlier this week. Of course, these dates are little more than rumors and subject to change.

As we spot any more retailers with PS5 stock, we’ll be sure to add them to the list below. You’ll also find any PS5 bundles here if any are made available at this early stage. Many we’ve seen so far include a game like Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Demon’s Souls included for full price. There might be some better PS5 Black Friday bundles by the time that rolls around, though.

PS5 Consoles The PlayStation 5 costs £ 449.99 / $ 499.99 / € 499.99 – that includes the PS5 console and a PS5 DualSense controller. A copy of Astro’s Playroom is also included for free! You can also go for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for £ 359.99 / $ 399.99 / € 399.99 instead. Remember, though, that’s the version without a disc drive. You’ll have to acquire all of your games digitally, but you do save some money on the upfront cost of the console. To help make a decision between either console, do check our Digital Foundry’s PS5 review. These are all the retailers we’re currently tracking for PS5 stock. Keep checking in regularly for updates as and when we get them. In the UK (🇬🇧): In Europe (🇪🇺): In the US (🇺🇸): In Canada (🇨🇦):

PS5 Accessories On top of the PS5, there’s also the full range of accessories revealed in June’s debut stream that released before the console. You can get yourself an extra DualSense controller, the Pulse 3D headset with dual noise-canceling mics or the Media Remote if you intend to do a lot of binge-watching on your PS5. Currently, it’s hard to track down stock of the DualSense Charging Station. If you’re after an alternative, Jelly Deals has taken a look at a few other PS5 controller chargers you can buy. The rest are still widely available. In the UK: In Europe: In the US:

PS5 Games Finally, the games. Remember, a fair few PS4 games can be automatically upgraded to their PS5 counterparts now the console has been released, so that might save you a few quid depending on what games you want to try out from day one. As for fully blown PS5 games, we’ve dropped some of the most wanted ones right here. If you’re worried you might get close to filling up the console’s measly internal storage with all your PS5 and PS4 games combined, then you’ll want to check out our picks for the best PS5 external hard drive. One of these will save the internal PS5 SSD for that generation’s games while giving you some breathing room to transfer older PS5 games when they’re not in use and install more PS4 games. In the UK: In the US:

Need more info on the PS5? We’ve got various deep dives into all aspects of the new console for you to peruse. Those learned folks over at Digital Foundry have got into the real nitty-gritty of the PS5 specs to ponder how the console will perform. There’s also a detailed list of all the PS5 games that have confirmed for launch, including all exclusives and first-party releases.

Think you’ll try to get a PS5 when the next restock happens? Perhaps you’ll hold off until later once the PS5 has been out in the wild for a few more months? Whatever the case, we’ll be posting regular stock updates for all next-gen consoles over at Jelly Deals on Twitter.