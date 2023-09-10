With Sony’s repeated absence from major gaming industry events, such as the recent Gamescom 2023, expectations remain high regarding a possible presentation dedicated to PS5 coming, as one State of Play or a PlayStation Showcasewhose news according to an insider considered reliable could arrive during the next week.

The insider in question is known as Shinobi602and is a very active user on Twitter and ResetEra, first as a leaker and insider and lately as a real insider, given that he started working in the industry some time ago and participated in some projects such as Destruction AllStars with Lucid Games for PS5.

This is to say that this is a person who probably has actual connections with people within the gaming industry, therefore his tips can be taken into certain consideration.

In this case, he seems to have made a possible reference to news coming soon regarding some Sony PlayStation event for next week, right inside the ResetEra forum.