With Sony’s repeated absence from major gaming industry events, such as the recent Gamescom 2023, expectations remain high regarding a possible presentation dedicated to PS5 coming, as one State of Play or a PlayStation Showcasewhose news according to an insider considered reliable could arrive during the next week.
The insider in question is known as Shinobi602and is a very active user on Twitter and ResetEra, first as a leaker and insider and lately as a real insider, given that he started working in the industry some time ago and participated in some projects such as Destruction AllStars with Lucid Games for PS5.
This is to say that this is a person who probably has actual connections with people within the gaming industry, therefore his tips can be taken into certain consideration.
In this case, he seems to have made a possible reference to news coming soon regarding some Sony PlayStation event for next week, right inside the ResetEra forum.
Possible news for next week
Replying to a user who said “la lack of communication from Sony at this point is sad”, Shinobi602 reported “Well, the week is over at this point”, evidently implying that interesting communications could arrive from Sony in the next week.
Many are awaiting a new event on PS5, with some thinking of a possible PlayStation Showcase, despite one of these being held relatively recently, having been last May. The possibility that it is a State of Play is more likely, also considering that the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is approaching and the time may have come for a dedicated in-depth analysis. In any case, we’ll see.
