The world champions physically extinguished Scotland's hopes and won 18-3 with tries from Du Toit and Arendse.

South Africa beat Scotland and took home the first big match of the World Cup iron group (Ireland, first in the ranking, and outsider Tonga were also present), with a performance that was not exciting on a technical level, but impressive from a technical point of view. from a physical point of view. The reigning champions won 18-3 at the Velodrome in Marseille, gaining 4 golden points ahead of the quarter-finals and putting the Scots in great difficulty who now, to hope for passage to the next round, will have to do the feat against Ireland, and it might not be enough. In the early afternoon match in Toulouse, Japan struggled more than expected in the first half against debutant Chile, but then the indiscipline of the South Americans steered the match towards the Japanese, who were grateful and spread in the final, winning 42-12.

South Africa-Scotland 18-3 — See also Settebello launches on the World League: super-challenge to Serbia Very blocked match, many errors in the middle of the field and a lot of fear of taking risks for both teams. South Africa broke the deadlock with a free kick from Libbok (who had missed at the first attempt), then the pressure from the Springboks became heavier every minute and Libbok hit the posts again to make it 6-0 in the 25th minute. Having absorbed the first blow, Scotland found some space in the middle of the pitch to play their game and spread the ball, but above all Schoeman and Zander Fagerson changed the inertia of the orderly scrum and took pressure off their teammates after a first half of great physical suffering. In the 36th minute the South Africans were surprisingly put in difficulty by the Scottish props, and Russell took advantage of the situation to score the goal to make it 6-3 which went into half-time. In the second half the reigning champions change gear: De Klerk imposes a great pace and inspires a very long sequence of phases that leads Pieter-Steph du Toit to the winning charge. Libbok misses the conversion, but makes amends a few minutes later with a masterpiece: sensational kick-pass on the right side for the run of Arendse, who has the legs to reach the end and score the 18-3, with transformation – this time – by De Klerk. Scotland tries to react and relies on its star: Russel wins a throw-in in the attacking area with a splendid kick, but his teammates again crash into a rock-solid South African defence. In the final, the Springboks managed the result without any particular worries, they came close to scoring the third try and in the end took home a very important victory with a view to the quarter-finals. See also F3 | Brad Benavides is Carlin's middle name for 2022

Japan-Chile 42-12 — The South Americans start very strong, highlighting Japan’s defensive gaps which had already been seen in Treviso against Italy. Ayarza takes three Japanese players for a walk and serves Torrealba on the run, the Chilean midfielder misses the pass, but the ball stays there and Fernandez takes advantage of the opportunity to kick it, take it back and crush it. The advantage lasts only two minutes, because Japan relies on its men and equalizes immediately with Fakatava. The Japanese begin the attack, but the Chilean defense is well deployed and very aggressive: even too aggressive, because Dittus exaggerates and tackles Jiwon Gu without the ball, gets the deserved yellow card and goes off for 10 minutes. Japan takes advantage and scores with Naikabula, then Chile once again falls into the trap of indiscipline and another yellow card for Sigren leaves the way clear for the goal to make it 21-7, again by Fakatava. In the second half the South Americans cut back and return to dreaming: Ayarza and Torrealba inspire again, Alfonso Escobar scores. Videla, however, misses the conversion of -7, Japan returns to the attack and closes the issue with the veteran Leitch (in his fourth World Cup), then Nakamura and Dearns score again for the final 42-12. See also Fernando Ortiz's response to the criticism received by América

September 10th – 7.53pm

