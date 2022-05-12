Sony PlayStation recorded a new model from PS5 in Japan, with serial code “CFI-1200”, which has minor changes at the component level, specifically updated radio equipment.

The novelty was reported by VGC from which we learn that the new model CFI-1200 PS5 has obtained design certification from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, which ensures that radio and wireless communication equipment conforms to certain technical standards.

PS5

In any case, this is one of the classic revisions that are made by Sony, as well as Microsoft and Nintendo, for their console and that will not make any difference in terms of performance in games.

The PS5 models released in the market in 2020 were marked with the serial numbers CFI-1XXX, while those introduced in 2021 featured the serial scheme CFI-11XX. This latest revision, among other things, caused a lot of discussion initially as it mounts a smaller heatsink compared to the first version of the console.