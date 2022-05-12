The pedestrian called the former president a “sclerotic politician”, however, he said that the PT is “democratic”

The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, said this Thursday (May 12, 2022) that, in an eventual 2nd round, he accepts the support of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and refuses that of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On the morning of this Thursday (May 12), the former governor of Ceará gave a interview to the ICL (Free Knowledge Institute). The conversation was led by the journalist, Eduardo Moreira.

“If you go with Lula [para o 2º turno] Do you accept Bolsonaro’s support?”the pedestrian said that “no”. “On the contrary, if you are against Bolsonaro, do I accept Lula’s support?”Cyrus stated that “Yes”.

Despite accepting Lula’s support, the pedestrian called the former president “sclerotic politician” and said that the PT “sold his soul to the system”. Regarding his rejection of Bolsonaro, Ciro said that the chief executive is “a bandit and enemy of the republic”.

Ciro Gomes said he is “convalescing from covid-19″. The pedestrian said that he carried out a new test this Thursday (May 12) that still detected contamination by the coronavirus.

CRITICISM TO BOLSONARO

In the interview, Ciro said that he did not rule out the existence of what he called “coup preaching” of the current Chief Executive. “It is no longer possible for any Democrat, not just the pre-candidates, to pretend that there is not a path already involving generals”said the pedestrian.

“Bolsonaro is already attending international intelligence structures, so it’s not some kind of paranoia, to imagine that he’s trying. If he can make it, it’s very difficult [saber]”he added.

NEW MINISTER OF MINES AND ENERGY

The pedestrian criticized the 1st act of the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, who will ask for studies for the privatization of Petrobras and the privatization of PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo).

Hours before the interview, on his Twitter profile, Ciro referred to Saschida as “delivery”. “[O ministro] showed where it came from and where it saw its return. Straight from the garbage of prehistory to the dump of history”he said.