The Financial Times has published new official data on PlayStation 5 sales, shared by Sony. As indicated, the current generation console has sold 50 million units. In total it took 161 weeks.

For comparison, PS4 needed 160 weeks to achieve the same result, but the difference is that PS5 has had stock problems (like all other platforms) for a long time. Considering these limitations, this is a remarkable achievement.

The Financial Times also shared a comparison with the Xbox Series X|S sales in 2023, stating that Sony has placed nearly three times as many PS5s over the course of the year. However, it should be noted that the Xbox data are not official, but are estimates based on Ampere Analysis data. Usually this type of information is generally correct, but it is credible that it is not very precise. However, we can say that PS5 is the best-selling console of the two.

Best of all, it looks like the PS5 has gotten its own best year since launch.