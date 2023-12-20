Dubai (WAM)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection organized the first meeting of the members of the National Committee for the Comprehensive Health Coverage Program, headed by Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, and attended by committee members from health and concerned authorities in the country.

The formation of the National Committee aims to enhance the scope of joint work in the field of comprehensive health coverage, and to share expertise, experiences and capabilities from all health agencies in the committee to enhance collective work, in accordance with the country’s strategic road map towards achieving the specific goals of comprehensive health coverage, according to the indicators of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. .

Dr. Hussein Al-Rand stressed that the formation of a specialized work team that includes all strategic partners in the field of health enhances national efforts to identify the basic services and interventions for the priority health benefits package that are compatible with the health needs of the UAE community, and which are consistent with the strategy of the Ministry of Health and Prevention to enhance the quality of healthy life and well-being. For the community.