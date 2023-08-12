PS5 it is certainly one of the consoles of the moment: the most recent Sony product has conquered the world with exclusive features and high quality features, becoming a commercial success since its launch.

It would therefore be logical to expect, as per tradition, that new models of this console will soon be introduced, now close to blowing out the fourth candle: we are referring in particular to the slim modelregarding which no official statements have yet been made.

In the last few hours a very interesting video has been circulating which may have anticipated the announcement of the Slim model of PS5. The video has been published on various forums and social accounts and is so realistic that it doesn’t seem like just a simple leak.

As you can see in the post on X that we have reported to you, the console would not change much in terms of design: a slightly different body and, above all, a smaller sizeare the peculiar characteristics of this alleged new model of PS5.

The insider Tom Hendersonknown for its leaks regarding Sony, has confirmed that these images they might be authentic as they coincide with the data at his disposal.

The insider also listed what should be some peculiar characteristics of the model: the presence of a removable optical drive and purchasable separately which would allow the PS5 Slim model to be “simultaneously” a Physical and a Digital edition.