According to information shared by GamesIndustry’s Chris Dring, both sales of Gran Turismo 7 that Horizon Forbidden West in the last week I am increased dramatically in the UK, a sign that Sony has distributed new stock of PS5 in recent days.

As previously reported, Gran Turismo 7 is third in the Top 10 best-selling games in the UK last week, while Horizon Forbidden West is fourth. A result not only extremely positive for the two Sony PlayStation productions but also quite interesting: the Polyphony Digital racing game the previous week did not even figure in the top ten, while the latest effort by Guerrilla Games was in seventh place. In short, both games have recovered important positions, arriving in top of the top 10 English.

According to Chris Dring the reason is that Sony has distributed new stocks of PS5consequently also pushing the sales of Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West, two of the flagships of PlayStation Studios for 2022.

It is no secret that Sony’s flagship console is incredibly difficult to buy in stores because of the production problems derived from the semiconductor crisis. In particular, in recent months the availability of PS5 has worsened further all over the world, including Italy of course.

This new console stock in the UK could be a positive signal and indicate an increasing production capacity of PS5 and therefore, hopefully, also greater availability in stores in the coming weeks.