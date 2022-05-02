I roll over in the Pegasus case. President Pedro Sánchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles have also been spied on with the Israeli program that, in theory, is only sold to governments and official agencies. The intrusions occurred in May and June 2021, on Sánchez’s mobile, and on the latter date on the Robles terminal.

The hackers extracted a huge amount of information from the head of government’s phone: 2.6 gigabytes in the first intrusion, and 130 megabytes in the second. The swag that they took from the cell phone of the head of Defense was much lower; at least, in terms of volume: nine megabytes. The Government does not yet know, however, what the stolen information was and its degree of sensitivity, but it is, in both cases, their institutional telephone numbers, not private ones.

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, who appeared early this Monday morning in La Moncloa accompanied by the Minister Spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, has reported “consummated intrusions” in which there has been an “extraction of a certain volume of data from the terminals” and has described the interventions as “illicit” and “external”.

More information

The Executive does not indicate the possible authorship of these computer attacks, but assures that they are “unrelated to State agencies”, including the National Intelligence Center (CNI), the only Spanish agency that officially has the Pegasus program. “When we say external intrusions, we mean that they are alien to state agencies and do not have judicial authorization. That is why we classify them as illegal and external”, Bolaños underlined.

The Government Spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, and the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, this Monday. andrea commas

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The State Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint this Monday morning with the duty judge of the National High Court – the head of the court of instruction number 4 José Luis Calama – so that the facts can be investigated. The complaint does not point out the possible perpetrators, but is based on “verified and contrasted” data, about which “there is no doubt,” according to Bolaños. Judge Calama has agreed to send the complaint for distribution.

The Government assures that it had in its hands on Sunday the report of the National Cryptologic Center (CCN), the agency dependent on the CNI that guarantees the security of the communications of senior officials. According to said report, there has been no new intrusion into the telephones of Sánchez and Robles after June 2021. “We know that, since those dates, there has been no intervention in those two terminals. There is no evidence that a new intrusion has occurred”, the minister insisted.

The discovery occurred after the CCN carried out a thorough forensic analysis of the two mobiles, for which it was necessary for Sánchez and Robles to deliver them for a period of between 24 and 36 hours, since the periodic and routine reviews of the that they submit the telephones of the high officials had not detected them. Following the publication of the list of more than 60 Catalan independence leaders who, according to Citizen Lab, a group of experts from the University of Toronto (Canada), were infected with Pegasus and the finding that many of them had never been spied on by the CNI, the Government decided to review its own mobiles.

When a high-ranking official takes office, the Department of National Security (DSN) gives him an encrypted mobile phone that is theoretically proof against computer attacks, which in turn is provided by the National Cryptologic Center (CCN), responsible for guaranteeing the secrecy of the communications of the Condition. The fact that the phones of the president and the defense minister have been spied on without the attack being detected is a clear security breach. Sources from La Moncloa excuse it by assuring that intrusions of this type have been discovered in twenty countries without, in most cases, having been able to discover the origin. It so happens that the Pegasus program is theoretically not in the hands of the secret services of supposedly hostile countries, such as Russia or China, but precisely of friendly countries, such as Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates or Mexico.

“One of the conclusions reached by the Government is that we reinforce the security systems. We are going to put all the knowledge and capabilities of the central government at the disposal of regional governments and parliaments”, added Bolaños.

The Government maintains that this discovery is not going to affect the appearances in Congress to clarify the wiretapping scandal. It is expected that Minister Robles will attend the Defense Commission this Wednesday and that the director of the CNI, Paz Esteban, will appear before the Official Secrets Commission ―which was finally set up last week, after two and a half years of blockade― as soon as set a date the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet.

The announcement has come after a week in which the Government has carried out its plan to alleviate the effects of the war in Ukraine on the Spanish economy, thanks to the support of EH Bildu and with the anger of ERC , one of his key parliamentary partners, for the alleged espionage of at least 60 political and social leaders of the independence movement. In recent days, the speech of the president Pere Aragonès, one of those affected, has been hardening until at the end of last week he asked the Minister of Defense and head of the CNI, Margarita Robles, to assume responsibilities.