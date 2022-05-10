Sony announced the updated data on the sales from PS5which has reached the quota of 19.3 million of consoles distributed around the world, a decidedly positive figure but still below the forecasts that had been established by the company.

For fiscal year 2021, Sony has therefore sold 11.5 million PS5, while the target was set at 14.8 million units, thus missing the goal of over 3 million units. On the other hand, even at the end of 2021 it had warned investors about the difficulty of reaching the goal, considering the persistent crisis in semiconductors and the impossibility of maintaining an adequate production rate.

The problem is therefore always the same: the scarcity of units produced and placed on the market limits the numbers of PS5, considering that the demand is still extremely high.

Meanwhile, PS4 continues to sell although obviously at a much slower pace than before: with another 100,000 consoles sold in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the total of PS4 sold worldwide now stands at 117 million units.

The amount of PS4 is still impressive but it is clear that the baton has now passed to PS5, whose full potential on the market will only be reached once there is an adequate supply of consoles for sale. The latest official data provided by Sony concerned 10.1 million units sold for PS5, dating back to last summer and relative to the end of the quarter in June 2021. There has therefore been a decline in the pace of sales for PS5, from about 10 million sold in the first 7 months. Unfortunately, the problem of the shortage of semiconductors is expected to continue, according to some until 2024.

In any case, for the next fiscal year (which ends in March 2023) Sony plans to sell 18 million PS5, which implies a significant acceleration on the hardware production front. However, this is another drop in estimates, considering that 22.6 million units were initially expected to be sold in fiscal year 2023.