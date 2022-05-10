“Now it’s up to us to develop“. Mattia Binotto he did not hide at the end of the Miami Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen quite clearly. The Red Bull driver started from the second row, but at the start he passed Carlos Sainz and managed to get the better of Charles Leclerc in the first stint with medium tires, which ended with about four seconds ahead of his fellow Ferrari driver.

With the hard tires the comparison proved to be much more leveled, with Max Verstappen who managed to prevail slightly in the challenge for the fastest lap and a few seconds on the finish line after the Safety Car entered the track which gave some hope in the final to Leclerc to overturn the result, an eventuality that did not materialize for a handful of meters on the two occasions in which in the extension towards Curva-11 Leclerc was able to be seen inside his rival in the fight for the title.

The Ferrari team principal did speak of Red Bull’s superiority, but quantifiable in a few tenths, two, and in particular conditions (the first stint with medium tires). Binotto also reiterated that the RB18 is not faster than the F1-75 only in the straights, and in fact the analysis of our Federico Albano has highlighted the goodness of Red Bull in Miami in the corners below 100 km / h. According to Jean AlesiHowever, the current Ferrari without updates – the long-awaited new fund will arrive in Barcelona – is already worth the Red Bull: “My belief is that we can’t really talk about a Red Bull advantage over Ferrari. The two cars are equivalent – writes the former Ferrari driver in his editoriale of Tuesday present on Il Corriere della Sera – technical developments will come, but I’m not here waiting for them like a miracle. It is not necessary “.

While Charles Leclerc has an 18-point lead over Max Verstappen in the drivers ‘standings, Ferrari has only 6 over Red Bull in the constructors’ standings. But after the two zeros of Melbourne and Imola Carlos Sainz he got back on track in Miami, where even in free practice on Friday he went heavily against the wall. According to Alesi, the softness at the start of the Spaniard against Verstappen is due to the recent knockouts: “I think his hesitation at the start was dictated by the accidents he suffered. Next time he will behave differently ” Alesi concluded.