Through Playstation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment announces a release date for the Controller Access Compatible with Playstation 5. The customizable peripheral aimed at full accessibility will be available from the next December 6th, with pre-orders starting on July 21st. Below you will find more details directly from the official blog.

The highly customizable Accessibility Controller Kit will be available for pre-order starting July 21st

Over the past five years, we’ve embarked on a journey with accessibility experts and organizations to create a versatile controller kit that allows gamers with disabilities to play more comfortably and for longer, giving more gamers the ability to share the pleasure to play. Today I am pleased to announce that the Access controllers for PS5 will be available worldwide on December 6, with pre-orders launching on July 21.

Available at a suggested retail price of €89.99 (MSRP), the Access Controller lets you customize your layout with different thumbstick and button caps in many shapes and designs, use it 360° in any orientation, and connect accessories for accessibility third-party ports via the four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports.

You can configure different settings for the Access controller on the PS5 console to suit all kinds of needs. You can map keys to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust thumbstick settings, toggle controls, or disable keys altogether to stop accidental presses. You can also pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller and use them collaboratively. Watch the video below for a preview of the many ways you can create your own gaming experience with the Access controller.