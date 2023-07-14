The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi International Airport, launched the virtual travel procedures scenario project initiative at the Al Karama Training Institute in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of training people of determination with autism on how to complete travel procedures upon their departure from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The launch of the initiative was attended by the Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mubarak Hamad Al Muhairi, and Acting Director of the Security and Ports Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Humaid Saeed Al Afrit.

The project aims to educate people of determination with autism, and train them on how to complete travel procedures at Abu Dhabi International Airport through smart gates, and enable them to complete inspection procedures with ease.

The comprehensive training, which was developed by the Virtual Training Center at the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, included various travel procedures, from checking the passport through the smart gates or the passport officer, to inspecting personal belongings.

Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi affirmed the police leadership’s interest in cooperating with partners to support meaningful community initiatives that achieve common aspirations, pointing out its keenness to achieve aspirations in the country’s march, and to make it an example to be followed globally in embracing people of determination, empowering them, and enhancing opportunities for their inclusion at all levels.

He said, “The initiative focuses on achieving the Abu Dhabi Police’s strategic objectives of making society happy and institutional leadership, in addition to achieving the best employment of human resources. The initiative serves people of determination with autism, and contributes to enabling them to carry out tasks, facilitating their coexistence in society, enabling them to use the latest technologies in the education and training process and carrying out daily work independently, in addition to facilitating the interaction of Abu Dhabi International Airport employees with this group.

Mubarak Hamad Al Muhairi affirmed the Department’s keenness to provide opportunities for education, training and development for all students, including people of determination, pointing to the importance of providing an exemplary educational environment for this group, and providing students with skills, experiences and experiences that enable them to live their lives independently, and activate their role as active citizens in their communities.

He said: “Al-Karama Training Institute reflects the vision of the Department of Education and Knowledge and its confidence in the great potential possessed by students of determination. after their graduation. Our cooperation with the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences adds an important experience to our students, and facilitates their experience of transit at Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

The students of Al Karama Training Institute in the autism category expressed their happiness with the experience of the travel procedures scenario through virtual reality, and with the project that trains them to complete the travel procedures at Abu Dhabi International Airport very easily.