European data on the video game industry for the first quarter of 2023 has emerged, processed and provided by GSD, with PS5 which makes a record result, while Xbox Series X and S they score a bad thud compared to the previous year. The decline of Nintendo Switch also continues, but in the case of Nintendo’s hybrid console it is quite physiological, considering that it has now been on the market for six years.

Incidentally, for the period indicated, sales of PC and console video games have scored a -11% year on year, for a total of 39 million units. Console sales, on the other hand, grew by 41%. However, the result was only driven by PS5, which recorded a growth of 369% year on year, where the Xbox Series fell by 10% and Nintendo Switch by 18%.

For the month of only March 2023, game sales dropped 4%, with Resident Evil 4 being the best-selling title of the month. In total, 13.6 million units were sold across all platforms. Console sales grew by 67%, with a total of 570,000 units sold across Europe. Also in this case the driving force was PS5.

The best selling game of the quarter was Hogwarts Legacy. It should be noted that sales of Resident Evil 4 were 19% lower than Resident Evil Village and 11% lower than that of the Resident Evil 2 remake.