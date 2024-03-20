As announced in recent days by the parent company, the new Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina is ready to be launched on the market also in hybrid version. Under the bonnet vibrates a latest generation 1.2 3-cylinder hybrid engine with 100 HP associated with a 6-speed e-DCT automatic gearbox, capable of traveling from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 190 km/h. timetables.

For the rest, the Lancia blue color remains, created specifically for the Cassina version, and exclusive interiors created by the famous furniture house, such as the blue velvet of the heated and massaging seats with cannelloni texture, the multifunctional table to which the system is added SALA (Sound Air Light Augmentation) infotainment system, applied for the first time by Stellantis on a production car.

This exclusive electrified version of the new Lancia Ypsilon has a price starting from 28,000 and is offered, until March 31, with a financial offer including a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty which, for an advance payment of 6,538 euros, requires a monthly installment of 200 euros for 35 months, with the possibility for the customer to redeem the car through a final maxi-installment of 18,512.8 euros, to return it, or to replace it.