A vague and alleged clue has sparked rumors about what could be one of the first specially optimized games For PS5 Proaccording to an imaginative reconstruction: it would be Dead Stranding 2, and the reason why it could be one of the first games to fully exploit Sony’s new hardware lies in a photo recently posted by Hideo Kojima.

In this one, we see the famous game designer at a desk, evidently in the testing phase on his new creation. Although there is nothing explicit, the message published on X by Kojima on August 28th we see him with a DualSense in his hand and a monitor on which a game seems to be running, which could be Death Stranding 2: On the Beachconsidering that in one corner you can see Sam Bridges’ typical equipment.

Beyond the obvious subject, which can easily be linked to the Death Stranding 2 event planned for Tokyo Game Show 2024, the subsequent discussion focused on another detail visible in the photo.