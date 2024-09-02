A vague and alleged clue has sparked rumors about what could be one of the first specially optimized games For PS5 Proaccording to an imaginative reconstruction: it would be Dead Stranding 2, and the reason why it could be one of the first games to fully exploit Sony’s new hardware lies in a photo recently posted by Hideo Kojima.
In this one, we see the famous game designer at a desk, evidently in the testing phase on his new creation. Although there is nothing explicit, the message published on X by Kojima on August 28th we see him with a DualSense in his hand and a monitor on which a game seems to be running, which could be Death Stranding 2: On the Beachconsidering that in one corner you can see Sam Bridges’ typical equipment.
Beyond the obvious subject, which can easily be linked to the Death Stranding 2 event planned for Tokyo Game Show 2024, the subsequent discussion focused on another detail visible in the photo.
A mysterious cloth
On the right, behind the screen, there is in fact what appears to be thehardware on which the game is running, but this is covered by a sort of dark cloth. This element of secrecy, according to some, would be proof that under the cloth there is probably a PS5 Pro development kit.
This would lead one to think that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is being developed with an enhanced version specifically for PS5 Pro in mind. The theory is somewhat imaginative but not entirely crazy, considering that we should now be close to the announcement of the new console model by Sony and that its release could actually be supported by a major title like Kojima’s.
It also makes you think that, even if there was actually hardware under the cover that runs the game, this could also be a regular PS5 development kit, which could still be under NDA protection and perhaps not be freely photographed.
In any case, the PS5 Pro presentation could take place in the first half of September, based on the recent leak that revealed the console’s design and other features.
#PS5 #Pro #Big #Game #Specially #Optimized #Hideo #Kojima #Hints
Leave a Reply