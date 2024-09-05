A hidden detail under everyone’s eyes, in the most classic of cases: Sony would have hidden PS5 Pro right inside thelogo image dedicated to the 30th anniversary of PlayStationas can be clearly seen from the illustration on this page.
It’s not something you notice at first glance, but against the background of the official logo developed by Sony for the anniversary, in fact, the silhouette of a console appears that doesn’t entirely correspond to the current PS5 and instead seems very close to the design of the PS5 Pro that was revealed in recent days by the well-known leaker billbil-kun on the Dealabs website.
“Thanks to everyone who pointed this out to me,” the leaker wrote in a message on X. “Yes, I can say that Sony itself is confirming the PS5 Pro design sketch I posted.”
A rather explicit detail
In fact, among the silhouette arranged in a circle in the background of the illustration, there is a rectangular console characterized by some oblique stripes, which would correspond to the most evident detail that emerged from the design leaked in recent days.
This can be seen as a he confirms of the form that had been anticipated by the leaker, because the coincidence is truly impressive.
On the other hand, rumors are accumulating about a possible State of Play and presentation of PS5 Pro that could take place right during this month, now also with more precisely defined dates and perhaps placed between September 19 and 20.
This small detail also seems to confirm the fact that Sony is indeed preparing for the announcement of the PS5 Pro, the new console model that should represent the mid-generation hardware upgrade for PlayStation.
#PS5 #Pro #appears #visible #PlayStations #30th #anniversary #logo
Leave a Reply