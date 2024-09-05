A hidden detail under everyone’s eyes, in the most classic of cases: Sony would have hidden PS5 Pro right inside thelogo image dedicated to the 30th anniversary of PlayStationas can be clearly seen from the illustration on this page.

It’s not something you notice at first glance, but against the background of the official logo developed by Sony for the anniversary, in fact, the silhouette of a console appears that doesn’t entirely correspond to the current PS5 and instead seems very close to the design of the PS5 Pro that was revealed in recent days by the well-known leaker billbil-kun on the Dealabs website.

“Thanks to everyone who pointed this out to me,” the leaker wrote in a message on X. “Yes, I can say that Sony itself is confirming the PS5 Pro design sketch I posted.”