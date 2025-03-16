-No the one or the other. For example, I don’t see a Champions Final if Atleti does not play and a friendly at Osma Burgo. I am from my team.

-Del Atleti and Delpor. … Strange fusion.

-Coruña is my dream city. I was born in Madrid, but I spent my childhood there and I carry it in my heart. I would like to retire on it.

-After what happened in the Champions League, it would be good to escape a few days there.

-I know how to win and I know how to lose. I found the way to eliminate us very unfair. It seems to me that we were better in the whole of the tie and I think it is unfair what happened with the penalty, but it already happened. The league and the cup come.

-It still hopes, I understand.

-If we won well. If not, I’m still happy. I’ve been well.

-Where do you teach that emotions management?

-Do you know what happened? Many years ago, when I was young, I returned from a game in Calderón against Madrid. We had lost. In the Metro, he had sat a grandfather, with his flag of the Atleti and crying. At that moment I thought that, that was not going to happen to me. You have to cry for important things. I think it was a good decision.

-That Zen spirit, leads him not to be an antimadridist?

-I’m not anything. One day a wonderful guy told me, such as Dani Martín: “You don’t have to be an antimadridist or anti anything.” I prefer that Atlético win and I hump me about the Champions League, but that’s it.

-Well, it is the phrase: “Madrid is that rich child who bought the chromos but does not enjoy the album.” Anti will not be but pro, either.

-I really think about it. They signs the best, because they have more money than anyone and that gives it more chances of gaining things than others. Moreover, I should win everything and, if not, it is failing. We have a very good team, but we cannot always compete with a team with Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé in the lead.

-With sincerity, don’t you envy that of being able to sign chromos?

-I like the philosophy we have. And that of Athletic Bilbao. We pay a coach who has put us in the elite very well and we are doing what we can: we sell and buy, but without having a budget of so many millions to spend on the chromos we want.

-Julián has cost his money.

-And Joao Félix’s firecracker also cost money. But it seems good to me what is being done. We have been at the top 10 years. Despite unfairly losing the possibility of moving to the Champions League rooms … Virgencita, that I stay as I am.

-Cut something, related to Atleti, which makes you happy.

-There did the centenary song, with Joaquín Sabina. Atlético is my team and I was given the opportunity to compose the music and sabina the lyrics of that anthem. Imagine. If my father had seen it, I would be proud.

-That feeling that passes from parents to children.

-My father made me Atleti. I would be proud to see me in the box, presenting a song that is spoken of Luis Aragonés and Fernando Torres.

-Acabe the phrase “Cholo is to Atleti …”

-What breakfast coffee: indispensable.

-When it is time to do without, the profile is Luis Enrique or Torres.

-Alguien with Simeone’s character. I love Torres and the coaches do not usually do very well. I don’t want the child to go wrong. If getting to training the first team supposes to be thrown away, my heart destroys me. I almost wish not to train. This is what could happen to Xabi Alonso Oa Raúl. They could end up fired and it is very cruel that they end up being whistled by their hobby.

-But who does not risk does not win.

-I know, but I don’t want Torres to have anything wrong. You may be right and that Torres was a good option. But I think Cholo’s bad milk does the team a lot of good. And Torres does not have it. It’s a good. Diego is a hard guy.

-And shit, as they say there?

-What is going. On the contrary. Atleti defends itself and, as soon as it can, it is triggered to the counterattack. That is enviable. People end up copying the Simeone system.

-Who is going to win the League?

-The best plays is Barça. In fact, if it continues, it may be the one who deserves it the most.

-And the cup?

-The Atleti.

-The Champions or asked.

-It’s that Real Madrid doesn’t matter if he doesn’t play anything. He ends up winning everything or almost everything. You may have the fortune or merit of starting playing better than you are doing and wins. Against the City he played well. But neither in La Liguilla nor against Atleti has proven to be a European champion. From what has been seen so far, I don’t see champion.

-How would Spanish arbitration qualify?

-I think it’s good, although VAR has taken romanticism to football and is making it artificial. There are good referees and they are giving them too much cane. There are hatred campaigns that are unbearable.

-If instead of chromos I could buy projects, what would you stay with Barça and Madrid?

-So Barça would take the Masía and Madrid, money.

-Bead names.

-Lamine Yamal and 200 million to buy a superstar.

-What a song sounds to pure Athleti?

-I will tell him something: ‘You Never Walk Alone’ is a song that I associate with football, Liverpool and Atleti. Well, I have written a lyrics of this song, for Atlético de Madrid. They will not give me permission in England, but that letter talking about Atleti, would be a success.

-Not stop believing.

-It’s difficult. Not impossible, but difficult.