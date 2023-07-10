Some young people simply don’t understand the value of money in the same way that older generations did. As a result, many teens today don’t appreciate what it means to work hard for pay. In these cases they turn out to be more brazen when it comes to wasting their money on whims. Not only do they waste money on unnecessary products, but they also virtually waste it on their video games. This young man has broken records, since he spent $45,000 dollarsequivalent to a little more than $767,000 Mexican pesos while playing. His parents went looking for him and corrected him while he continued playing.

Especially in today’s economy, $767,000 MXN they are hard to come by. The average family, not counting individuals, barely has $76,000 MXN in the bank, much less will they have $767,000. Considering the cost of living and other expenses, most people don’t have the opportunity to earn that much money. Even those who have that kind of money consider it an emergency fund. However, this child treated the $767,000 pesos as if it were disposable money. As a result, her parents went to the video game cafe and gave her a lesson on how life works.

Although a parent’s love for a child is above all else, a child who wastes $767,000 pesos in a video game it will test that limit. For a family in China, this really happened, and the parents did the only thing they could do. His son was at a video game cafe, playing one of the games. Apparently, the parents’ banking information was linked to the game. While he played, the boy spent $767,000 pesos of real money in the game. Obviously, the parents were alerted. As a result, they went to the place where their son was playing and disciplined him right there, in front of everyone.

Someone took out their cell phone and decided to record the moment. The gamer in distress screamed and cried trying to get the punishment to stop without having much luck, some laughs were even noticed from other players including his station neighbor who tries to hide that what is happening does not affect him.

Parents attack their 16-year-old son in a gaming cafe for spending $45,000 in a video gamepic.twitter.com/g3VeFY1Z7t — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 8, 2023

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I have no idea how we got to this. I remember that years ago a girl spent a fortune on smurfberries in the mobile app of The Smurfs but, in that case, the company returned the money. Hopefully these parents can do something to recover their savings. Apart from the reprehensible action of hitting his son, the level of frustration in this family is understandable.