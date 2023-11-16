Mat Piscatella, analyst at the Circana company, revealed that PS5 is doing better than PS4 in the US, with currently 9% more units sold in a similar time frame, while Xbox Series they lag behind Xbox One, with 11% fewer units sold, again in a comparable period of time.

Should the data be of concern to Microsoft?

Piscatella’s intervention

Microsoft on her own she doesn’t seem to be very worried about the performance of her console. For some time it had already clarified a clear change in its business, with a greater focus on services than on the sale of hardware, so much so that most of Xbox’s marketing has for years been concentrated on Game Pass, rather than on Xbox Series .

In short, the comparison is feasible, but the Xbox One and the Xbox Series are part of two extremely different markets for the Redmond house: currently its greatest interest is above all to spread the Game Pass on PCs and mobile devices.

We will see whether this strategy will prove profitable in the long run or not. There will certainly be no retreat in this sense, especially now that it has acquired Activision Blizzard and can look to the mobile market with optimism.