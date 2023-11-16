Tuesday, November 14, 2023



Updated 11/16/2023 10:56 a.m.

The consumption of fish is essential in a healthy diet. There is consensus among nutritionists and doctors on this. But could we establish a quality ‘ranking’ for its nutritional value… or for its higher or lower level of contaminants? In fact, the good reputation of some species has been overshadowed by health alerts, whether real or simple hoaxes: that if farmed salmon has toxins – just as years ago it was said about pangasius farmed in Vietnam –; that swordfish, shark or bluefin tuna show a high mercury content; or that we must freeze hake and anchovies no matter what because of the anisakis. Science gives us the keys.

We asked in the fishmonger of one of the supermarkets with the most sales of fresh salmon in Spain: where is the salmon from? They tell us that it comes from fish farms in Norway and it gives us peace of mind. However, it is easy to come across documentaries and YouTube videos on the Internet in which experts warn that salmon have a high content of pesticides, antibiotics and toxic contaminants due to the feed they are fed and the waters in which they are raised. , with health consequences. «The studies they refer to are from decades ago and of dubious reliability, and later others have come out that deny them. “These statements cannot be made absolutely,” says Mario Sánchez, food technologist and popularizer. In any case, it will depend on the quality of the water from the fish farms and the feed.

The WHO has issued warnings about fish that accumulate high levels of mercury in their bodies: blue and large fish. However, both the WHO and the European Food Safety Agency clarify that moderate consumption of these fish – such as tuna or swordfish – “is safe” and beneficial. These organisms also indicate some species for the presence of anisakis: anchovy, cod, sardine, herring, salmon, hake, whiting, mackerel, bonito or horse mackerel. And they provide the solution: freeze them.

In this scenario, science sheds light. A research team from the AZTI food science and technology center has created the SEAwise Guide to Healthy Fish. It is based on the fact that in general the consumption of fish and seafood, rich in omega-3 and essential nutrients, “is related to better cardiovascular health and lower risk of cancer.”

Scientists take into account the nutritional composition of different types of fish and the possible contaminants present in them. “The research shows how recommendations can be adapted to ensure that consumers have enough information to choose the best options for their own health needs,” explains Dr. Mercedes Caro, food and nutrition expert at the Basque center AZTI.

Omega 3 Champions



The research team focuses on essential micronutrients that are not usually easy to obtain from other sources, such as iodine, selenium, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and Omega-3 fatty acids. Small fatty fish, such as mackerel and sardines, stand out on all lists due to their “exceptionally high” levels of Omega-3. This ranking of the healthiest fish also includes mullet, mussels, peas, stoker, lobster or sea bream.

Azti researchers highlight that “the variety of species and places of capture or breeding are essential”, not only to guarantee adequate nutritional intake, but also “to limit exposure to contaminants.” For example, large blue fish, such as bluefin tuna, emperor tuna, shark, swordfish… accumulate a lot of methylmercury – a toxic substance that is the organic form of mercury – so their intake must be limited. “Children and pregnant women should avoid consuming them,” completes the nutritional disseminator Mario Sánchez, ‘SefiFood’ on the social network X.

The study suggests that consumers take 1 to 4 servings of a variety of fish per week, alternating between fatty and lean species (blue and white).

Fresh, frozen, canned…



Scientists recommend both fresh fish and canned, frozen and, in the case of dried fish, those with a lower amount of salt. They highlight, specifically, that fresh, frozen or canned seafood are “healthy options” and “can be enjoyed as part of a varied diet.” They advise, however, to “avoid the consumption of highly processed fish products, with high salt content and fried or breaded options.”

Polluted seas



The guide prepared by AZTI analyzes specific regional cases: the Mediterranean Sea, Western Waters, the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. The scientists issue a warning: “Due to high levels of contaminants in fish caught in the Baltic, it is recommended that consumers limit consumption of wild herring and salmon from these catch areas to no more than once a week.

.

The best



The Azti research center highlights sardine, mullet, mussels, skipjack (of the tuna family), mackerel, pea, Norwegian pout, salmon, stoker, lobster and sea bream.

Very good



Trout, sole, sea bass, squid, perch, saithe, tuna, anchovy, haddock, crayfish, northern albacore, halibut, cod, whiting, flounder, skate, hake, scallop, whiting, herring and sprat.

Good



Monkfish, roosterfish, pangasius, eel, white shrimp, red shrimp, carp, wild boar fish, gerret and crab.