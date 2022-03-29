Since its release in 2020 PlayStation 5 had to deal with a lack of components: this has led players to jump through hoops to purchase a next-gen console.

We are now in 2022 and things are slowly improving: more and more units are placed on the market, although the shortage of chips is still continuing. However, the supply problems have certainly not stopped PlayStation 5 which now, in Austria, Germany and Switzerland has sold more units than the previous console, PlayStation 4.

According to data from the German website Games Wirtschaft, during the launch period between mid-November 2020 and March 2021, Sony produced and shipped 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide. Of these, 490,000 were in German-speaking countries. This is greater than the 434,000 PlayStation 4 consoles that were sold in the same period in 2013/14.

As the website reports, these data were obviously influenced by the lack of chips: the return to normal production should begin in 2023 according to the CEO of Intel.

Source: GamesWirtschaft