After suffering his first defeat of the season, at the hands of Xolas de Tijuana, the Monterrey team returned to winning ways; this time, at the Barrial facilities, by beating Santos Laguna 3-1. The victory makes Eva Espejo and her team remain at the top of the general classification, with an advantage of 3 units over their pursuers.

Another of the favorable situations for the Gang, is the offensive theme, in which, together with Amazonas de Tigres, they remain the squads that have scored the most goals, with 37 in the rival arc; that is, just over 3 goals per match. Atlas and Pumas with 5 goals, remain the favorite prey of the Regiomontanas.

Read more: Liga MX: Querétaro forgets motto due to fight in the stadium

In addition, with the victory against Santos Laguna, they became the first squad to get their ticket to the big party of Mexican soccer, despite still having 4 days to play. The presence of the squad commanded by Eva Espejo in the league, as is customary, was assured long ago, as it was the most constant institution in recent months.

In a hypothetical case, if the actions in the regular phase of the Grita México Clausura 2022, culminate today, the Monterrey team, Being the sole leader of the general classification, they would face Tijuana in the quarterfinals. The first leg would be played at the Caliente stadium, and the second leg, as established by the regulations, at the BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León.

Read more: Televisa wins over Tv Azteca rating in Honduras vs. Mexico

In the event that the duel between the Pandilla and Jauría occurs in the quarterfinals, the tie, in addition to giving a ticket to the semifinals, would allow Eva Espejo and hers to seek sports revenge, after what happened the last time they saw each other the faces. The match favored the Fronterizas 2-0 on the field of Caliente, ending a positive streak by Rayadasin the Mexican championship.