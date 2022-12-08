Sony seems to have fixed the inventory problems from PS5 on Japanese market and, more generally, in all Asian territories. The latest generation console of the Japanese multinational has been very difficult to find since its launch. Stock problems have caused others too, such as the one with scalpers.

In reality, the PS5 stock problems have affected the whole world, but now Sony has declared that it has fixed at least those of its homeland.

This was said by the head of the company Jim Ryan during the recent PlayStation Partner Awards: “We want to let everyone know that we have resolved the PlayStation 5 stock issues and will be able to supply all Japanese and Asian consumers from the end of this year’s shopping season through 2023. “

“Sorry for the trouble. Still, I’m grateful for everyone’s understanding and cooperation.”

In May 2022 Sony had predicted that the PS5 stock problems were starting to level off, placing the end of the current crisis at 2024. It must be said that the stock problems do not only concern Sony, but the entire world of technology in general, including semiconductor crisis, logistics problems, Covid and war in Ukraine.

The fact that the situation is starting to improve is more than positive news, because it means that the current generation will finally be able to start spreading at a faster pace.