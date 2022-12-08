Scavenger Studio has announced the release date officer of Season: A letter to the future: the January 31, 2023. The game will be available digitally for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $24.99, and for PS4 and PS5 on the PlayStation Store for $29.99.

Subscribers to PlayStation Plus can pre-order the game on PlayStation with a 10% discount, while PC players will be able to take advantage of the same discount at the launch of the game for the first week, i.e. until February 7, 2023.

Let’s see the announcement trailer of the release date:

If you want to know more about the game, read our demo of Season: A letter to the future, where we wrote that SEASON: A letter to the future is a narrative adventure based on the exploration of a world full of culture , history, life but also ready to die and leave room for what comes next. The idea of ​​cataloging the stories of the living before everything disappears is intriguing, we admit it, but the demo is too small to get a definitive idea. The gameplay is deliberately very simple and this could be a limitation if the narrative component is not able to drag the player. It is useless to wrap your head ahead of time, however, the appointment is set for the first quarter of 2023 on PC, PS4 and PS5: we will be able to say more at that moment.