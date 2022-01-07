Since the PlayStation 5, opinions on its design and style were mixed. A lot of jokes and memes have been made about the console’s gigantic size, not to mention its white color. This led to the sale of unofficial covers by third-party stores which later received letters from Sony.

Now the company announced some time ago the official covers to give an extra touch of color to PS5. These covers are available in black and red, paired with the DualSense controllers released by Sony over the summer, as well as completely new shades called “starlight blue,” “nova pink,” and “galactic purple”. Well now both on Gamestop and on Amazon some of these covers can be pre-ordered, namely “midnight black” and “cosmic red”. If you are interested, we provide you with the links below.

What do you think? Will you buy one of these covers? Let us know in the comments.