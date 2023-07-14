Ukraine strikes a Russian base in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia oblast, claims at least 200 Moscow soldiers killed in the action. “Our defense forces successfully operated against the invaders’ positions in Tokmak,” Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, referring to information provided by intelligence. The base commander was also killed in the raid. On the Russian side, the specific consequences of the action are not mentioned. According to CNN, Vladimir Rogov, representative of the Russian authorities in the Zaporizhzhia area, generically mentioned a series of explosions and released a video showing an area on fire.

The American broadcaster highlighted that the video was not geolocated and it is not possible to independently confirm that it is related to Tokmak. The city is known for its logistical importance in Russia’s war machine and has already been a target of Ukraine’s actions.

CLUSTER MUNITION IN UKRAINE, THE US ANNOUNCEMENT

Kiev spreads information about the raid just in the hours in which it receives cluster munitions from the United States. “Right now the cluster munitions are in Ukraine”, General Douglas Sims announced from the Pentagon, highlighting that Ukraine “has no interest in using the munitions in areas close to the civilian population, contrary to what the Russians do “.

“The Russians – added the general – have used these weapons against civilians, it is a substantial difference compared to what the Ukrainians intend to do”. Kiev “wants to use cluster munitions in a tactical environment, against Russians and not against civilians”.

Meanwhile, from Ukraine comes the update on the operations provided by the Deputy Minister of Defence, Hanna Maliar. Kiev forces captured a number of settlements south of the city of Orikhiv, notably entering the villages of Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novopokrovka. “The enemy – she says – is repositioning its units and using the reserves. Our soldiers destroy enemy equipment depots every day, the number of attacks” by the Russians “has slightly decreased”.