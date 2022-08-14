PS5 continues to be unavailable in stores, not only in Italy but also in the rest of the world. The Japan is one of the countries where it is more difficult to find Sony’s flagship, so much so that now the GEO chain has announced that it will sell the console only to those who own a PS4 to combat the phenomenon of touting.

Many of you will know how difficult it is to buy a PS5 in stores and how, on the contrary, it is very easy to find it for sale at inflated prices on eBay. Well apparently similar cases also occur in Japan and the chains must be devised to combat touts.

As explained in our special by Alan Corona, many Japanese chains have adopted a lottery system, where only the winner has the right to buy a PS5, always on condition that they meet the requirements to participate, not always very convenient.

PS5 and PS4

Now GEO has decided to add another rule to combat touts: it will only allow PS5 to be purchased by those who own a PS4 and are willing to sell it to one of the chain’s stores. All this as long as you are among the lucky lottery winners.

This strict measure will come into force starting from August 19th and we are sure it will make life even more difficult for touts, but on the other hand it will also do it for normal customers who may not have a PS4 or have sold it in anticipation of buying PS5.