This Sunday, August 14, the actions of the seventh day of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League with two new meetings and here we will tell you where you can see them.

Date 7 of the Liga MX Femenil began on Friday with the victory of América 3-1 against Necaxa, and with the victory of Rayadas 3-0 over León, on Saturday it continued with the victory of Chivas against Atlas by a score of 1-3 in one more edition of the Women’s Classic Tapatío.

This Sunday, the actions will start when the Puebla host Tijuana at Estadio Cuauhtémoc. Puebla arrives at this Sunday’s game in sixteenth position in the general table with three units, while the group of Xolos He is sixth with 11 units.

Puebla hosts Tijuana in the first game this Sunday/@LigaBBVAFemenil

In the second game the Athletic San Luis will receive the Bravas de Juárez at the Alfonso Lastras. The San Luis team is in penultimate position in the general table and will seek victory at home to leave that position, while FC Juarez is fourteenth with 4 units.

Here we tell you where and at what time you can watch the matches this Sunday, August 14, corresponding to the seventh day of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

Puebla vs. Tijuana

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Channel: Azteca Sports

Stadium: Cuauhtemoc Stadium

Atletico San Luis vs FC Juarez

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Stadium: Alonso Lastras Stadium