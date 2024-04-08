A Japanese modder he turned a rare PS1 controller in a portable console fully functional. Of course in a PS1. Hairo Satoh, haihaisb on Instagram , this is the modder's name, shared his work with his followers, who were enchanted. Note that he usually mods the original Game Boy, but this time he decided to completely change the hardware and manufacturer.

A great job

Another image of the modded controller

The controller used is the Roulette by Takara, launched in 2001 only in Japan, together with the video game Game Of Life.

As the name suggests, Roulette had a wheel in the middle, which could be used during games that supported it. Right in the wheel section, Satoh put one LCD screen.

The mod also includes one SD slot, volume control, two stereo speakers and a USB-C port with which to recharge the internal battery. Unfortunately there is no dual analog stick. Evidently it was too complicated a modification, even for a modder with great experience.

Naturally the object is not for sale, no matter how tempting it may be to some.