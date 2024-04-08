Celestial bodies | Researchers found out where solar eclipses are seen the most

The town of Longyearby in the Finnish Alps is hit by some kind of eclipse at least every 2.2 years.

Perfect the solar eclipse was seen on Monday over a large swath of land in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The path of the eclipse went northeast from Mexico and Texas over 15 states and parts of Canada.

The width of the darkened strip of land was at most 185 kilometers. The sun darkened the landscape for about 16,000 kilometers.

The longest eclipse lasted in one place was 4 minutes and 20 seconds.

The moon's shadow no longer fell on the Earth in the Atlantic, nor after that. That is why the eclipse did not extend to Europe this time.

A total solar eclipse (left), an annular eclipse, and a partial eclipse.

If however, living in Europe and still in Norway's Svalbards, you can expect the most solar eclipses at your place on Earth.

Longyearbyen, the capital – or main village – of the Svalbards can expect some form of eclipse every 2.2 years on average.

This also includes partial and annular solar eclipses. They are not as spectacular as perfect.

Solar eclipses occur most on Earth at northern and southern latitudes, i.e. near the polar regions.

Residents of arctic and antarctic regions see an eclipse on average about once every 2.2 years. Near the equator, they occur approximately once every 2.8 years. So the difference is not big.

The reason for this is that the Sun stays above the horizon for a long time in the summer at and near the latitudes of the polar regions. There, long daylight offers opportunities to see eclipses.

Solar eclipse hits perfectly somewhere around the globe every 16 months. Partial eclipses are visible about every fifth month.

A large part of these can only be seen in the seas, because a large part of the Earth's surface is marine.

A website that calculates the passage of days and time Time and Date calculatedin which cities on Earth have the highest relative share of eclipses.

The researchers analyzed eclipses for about 15,000 years. The calculations started from year 1 after the start of the countdown.

The survey is the most extensive of all time. Astronomer Jean Meeus studied in 1982 the same. In his material although there were eclipses only for 600 years.

“This was a surprisingly challenging problem in the footsteps of Meeus,” says an astronomer who is a member of the team that calculated the eclipses Frank Tveter.

The team computer-checked billions of eclipses just to find out how the eclipses hit populated areas, Tveter says website of Space.com by.

A random city experiences a total solar eclipse on average once every 374 years, according to calculations.

The same city experiences an annular eclipse approximately once every 226 years. A partial solar eclipse can be seen quite often. It hits one city about every 2.6 years.

North Hemisphere cities also witness more total solar eclipses than those in the Southern Hemisphere.

This is because when it is summer in the northern hemisphere, the hours of the Sun visible near the horizon get longer.

This time coincides with the point in Earth's orbit where our planet and the Sun are farthest apart. During our summer, the Sun is therefore furthest away during the whole year.

This means that the Sun appears in the sky a little smaller than usual. Therefore, it is more likely to be completely covered by the Moon's shadow when an eclipse hits the Northern Hemisphere.

Terrestrial however, the position of the Earth's orbit relative to the Sun changes in periods, one of which lasts about 25,000 years.

Therefore, after about more than 10,000 years, in the middle of the period, this most distant same point will coincide with the darkness of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Then the frequency of solar eclipses favors the southern hemisphere.

in Finland the next eclipse will be visible on March 29, 2025. The Moon will then cover only a small strip of the Sun. So it's a partial eclipse.

Finland saw a total solar eclipse at the end of July 1990. We can wait until 2126 for the next one.