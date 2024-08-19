PlayStation gamers, whether on PlayStation 4 or PS5, often take advantage of special promotions on the PS Store – Sony Interactive Entertainment’s digital store – to get interesting games at a low price. However, if these discounts aren’t enough, you can save even more by taking advantage of the promotions of Instant Gaming. In fact, it is possible to purchase a PS Store Wallet Top Up at a lower price than the top-up value. There are various cuts, but for example you can get €60 of PlayStation credit by spending €54.29. We are talking about a 10% discount. You can find the promotion here.

Obviously it’s not a huge saving, but it’s a free credit obtainable with just a few clicks going through Instant Gaming. If you take advantage of this promotion with every purchase on the PS Store, you will save a little money over the course of the year.