A fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor of a building in the Affori district of Milan, costing the life of a 93-year-old woman. The flames, which started from a washing machine in the bathroom of her home, quickly spread, filling the entire apartment and the stairwell of the building with smoke. Despite the desperate attempts of her neighbors to save her, the elderly woman was unable to save herself. She died shortly after being urgently transported to the Niguarda hospital.

Serious domestic accident in Milan: 93-year-old woman loses her life due to smoke inhalation in a fire in her apartment

The tragedy unfolded in a matter of moments. A neighbor told The Day the anguish of those moments:

“We knocked on the door but she didn’t answer. We even called her cell phone: from the landing we could hear her phone ringing from inside the house but nothing doing. It was heartbreaking.”

The situation became even more serious when a man, living on the upper floor, noticed a column of smoke coming out of the lady’s bathroom window. Giavaldi. He was the one who immediately called 112 and attempted, together with other residents, to enter the old lady’s apartment, unfortunately without success.

When the emergency services arrived, the Fire Department and health workers found the elderly woman in very serious conditions, already in cardiac arrest. The woman, alone in the house, was overcome by the smoke, which had by then spread throughout the apartment.

The fire required the intervention of numerous firefighter teams, in addition to the State Police and the local police, who worked to secure the area and investigate the causes of the fire. Fortunately, the flames remained confined to the victim’s apartment and did not spread to other apartments in the building.

The sad episode once again raises the alarm about home safety, especially for elderly people who live alone. Authorities recommend regular checks on household appliances and the installation of smoke detectors to prevent similar tragedies.

The Affori community is shocked and united in grief over the loss of one of its historic residents. Mrs. Giavaldi, known for her kindness and independence, leaves an unfillable void in the neighborhood.

