This week we are living the last days of August 2023, and that not only means that we will take the step towards September, but also that new video games are arriving on the different online payment services. And as usual, people have been a bit ahead of time to make known what we will see in PlayStation Plus.

However, and compared to other occasions, only one of the games that are given to users has been leaked, since there are usually three as it is every month, and they are usually compatible titles in PS4 and PS5. This time it is about saints rownot the original, but the reboot that was released just a year ago on consoles and pc.

It is worth mentioning that this game entailed significant losses for Deep Silver and Embracer Group, since it did not meet the sales expectations that they had planned despite being a moderately popular saga. To this is added, that it was a disappointing game for its niche of fans, since they changed some aspects that made the series stand out from other open world ones.

There are still two video games left for PS Plusso we will have to wait a couple more days for PlayStation Get your official statement out.

editor’s note: It’s a game that has its moments, at least the campaign is fun to play, but other than that there’s nothing that really stands out, it’s a one time experience.