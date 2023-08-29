With the refreshed Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid you win every traffic light sprint.

The Porsche Cayenne of the current generation (the PO536) was recently given a facelift. Porsche chose to provide the SUV and the Coupé with a new face at the same time.

However, the engine range was limited, especially because the regular Cayenne (V6) and Cayenne S (V8) will not be very popular in the Netherlands. Everyone goes for the e-Hybrid plug-in hybrid. You have with the e-Hybrid

Now there is a new top model in the form of the refreshed Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. That is the successor to the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. There is currently no S model (yet). That is actually not very necessary, because man-oh-man what nice specifications this model has.

More power and torque

Just like before, it is a combination between the well-known 4.0 V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor. The latter is considerably stronger than before and now delivers exactly 176 hp (130 kW). The eight-cylinder has also been revised and now produces exactly 599 hp. The system power is 739 hp and the maximum system torque is 950 Nm.

The performance is therefore almost comical. The standard sprint that no one does, but that everyone talks about is over in 3.7 seconds. The other purely academic value – the top speed – is 295 km/h.

On the other hand, the car is more environmentally friendly than ever. Not only is the electric motor more powerful, the battery is also larger. This now has a capacity of 25.6 kWh.

Previously sufficient for a BMW i3 or Renault Zoe, nowadays the capacity of a performance hybrid. If you only drive on the battery, it is possible to cover 82 purely electric kilometers.

Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé GT Package

You can order the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid as an SUV and as a Coupé. If you go for the Coupé, you can optionally choose the ‘GT package’. In principle, you then have the successor to the Cayenne GT Turbo. All hardware and software is sportier tuned if you choose the GT package.

This 10 millimeter is also close to the ground. Special 22-inch GT Design rims are standard, as are ceramic brakes such as PDDC and rear-wheel steering. This version is also fractionally faster. Accelerating from 0-100 km/h is done in 3.6 seconds while the top speed is 305 km/h.

You can also recognize the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid with GT package by the nose with black accents. Special word ‘nose party’, here in the province that is still a coke party, but that aside.

On the other hand, the ambitious night pharmacist will appreciate items such as black wheel arch extensions, carbon spoiler and roof plus a titanium sports exhaust system.

Good news for horsepower enthusiasts, because Porsche is entering the Cayenne Turbo E-hybrid also deliver in the Netherlands. The market launch will take place in November of this year. Prices will be announced in due course.

The price difference between the Cayenne S and this Turbo E-Hybrid will probably not be very large, due to the special BPM system in the Netherlands. Think of it as a gesture to the really rich people of the country, so that they can enjoy a V8 for a while.

