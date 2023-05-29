We are at the end of May, so the time has come to answer the usual question that PlayStation users ask themselves: when will the free games for ps5 and ps4 Of June 2023 for subscribers to PlayStation Plus?

There isn’t a date carved in stone, but Sony has for years now been rather schematic and rigid with regard to its flagship service, with the presentation of free PS Plus titles which, with very rare exceptions, takes place on the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of the following month. In short, the official announcement should take place Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 5.30pm Italian.

If this timeline is respected, the free PS Plus games for PS5 and PS4 will be available to subscribers of the service starting from the first Tuesday of next month, therefore the June 6, 2023.

As usual, it is really difficult to hypothesize what the new PlayStation Plus additions will be next month considering that the vast catalog of PS5 and PS4 really offers an embarrassment of choice in this regard. Several times in the past the line-up has been unveiled a few days in advance, usually by the well-known leaker billbil-kun, so we will update you on our pages if there is any news about it.

In the meantime, we take the opportunity to also remind you that you still have a few days to redeem the free PlayStation Plus games of May 2023, which you can add to your collection by June 5th.