As happens every month, the catalog of games available on playstation plus Extra and Premium (Deluxe) will increase in a couple of days. On this occasion, the list is headed by three titles from the Yakuza seriesas well as a great horror experience, and one of the titles we saw during the PS5 launch window.

Starting next August 16all PlayStation Plus users with a subscription to the Extra and Premium category, or Deluxe for regions where cloud play is not available, will be able to enjoy the following games:

-Yakuza 0

-Yakuza Kiwami

-Yakuza Kiwami 2

-Dead by Daylight

-Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

-Bugsnax

-Metro Exodus

-Trials of Mana

-Everspace

-ONE

-Monopoly Madness

-Monopoly Plus

With this, not to forget all the games that are already available through the basic subscription to PlayStation Pluswhere this month we find Yakuza: Like a Dragon and more. In related topics, you can find the complete list of games for Essentials here. Similarly, the total number of PS4 sold has been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

All three Yakuza games are very worthwhile, and are a great introduction to this world. Along with this, in the future the remasters of Yakuza 3, 4 Y 5, as well as the sixth installment in the series. In this way, more people can enjoy this series, especially considering that these titles are also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Via: PlayStation