billbil-kun announced via X the first confirmed game for PS Plus Essential for September 2023. It’s about Saints Rowprecisely the game of 2022.
Furthermore, for the moment, the leaker does not yet have the possibility to confirm 100% which are the other two titles of the PS Plus September 2023. For now, therefore, we can only speak of the “first” confirmed game. In any case, this is not official information, but only a leak.
We remember that billbil-kun is a well-known leaker who has been sharing correct information for years regarding games coming to PS Plus, as well as other subscription services.
The official announcement of PS Plus Essential games for September 2023: when is it coming?
We remember that the official announcement of PS Plus Essential games for September 2023 will take place on Wednesday 30 August 2023. The games will then be available from 5 September 2023.
Saints Row – here our review – has recently arrived on Steam after a period of exclusivity with the Epic Games Store and it seems that it is now also arriving on PS Plus Essential. The game has been expanded with various DLCs, but we assume that the version included on PS Plus will not offer the DLCs.
