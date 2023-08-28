If you remember well that you have to order fries instead of chips, then as a Dutch person you can generally manage well in Flanders. There are some parking rules that you should know, for example that you are not allowed to parallel park against the direction of traffic. And apparently you have to pay close attention to what your parking ticket looks like, otherwise you will get a silly parking fine.

It could just be the successor to the commercial with the purple crocodile, but this is not a satirical commercial. In Belgium you can get a fine if the wrong language is on your parking disc. Last week, a man in Bruges received a traffic fine because there were English texts on his parking disc, it is reported Auto55.be.

The parking disc was correctly set

The man used the blue parking disc and had set the time correctly, but apparently it was not the official European blue parking disc. By law, the disc must show ‘arrival time’ in three languages; in Dutch, French and German. The dial must be divided into twelve hours with dashes for the half hour in between.

You sometimes come across older parking discs where, for example, only ‘hour of arrival’ is written in Dutch. In addition to the three mandatory languages, the man’s parking disc in Bruges also had English text – and that is therefore officially not allowed. Nice and fascinating, you might think, but in Belgium they just write a fine for that.

For-profit companies hand out the fines

In Belgium there are apparently private companies (so no enforcement and police) that issue traffic fines. You can imagine that they have a different motivation. In the Netherlands you never hear anything about a fine for a wrong parking disc, but if you search for ‘fine parking disc’ on Google, you will come across several Belgian news articles.

If you are going to Belgium, check whether you have an official parking disc. If not, you can, for example, get a new one at the store with the most famous smoked sausage in the Netherlands for just over one euro. Saves you another fine of – in the case of the man in Bruges – 40 bucks. That’s still a few portions of fries. Uh, fries.