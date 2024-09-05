Ciudad Juarez.– Futuro Community provides free virtual psychological support to people who for some reason lack the financial resources to seek care from a mental health professional.

The service has been offered since 2020 due to the pandemic, seeing the need that people had for a healthy emotional life, said Dr. Rafael Rivera Rodríguez, master in clinical psychology and psychotherapy, also a doctor in business psychology.

The group continues to provide free service via WhatsApp to 150 patients, the mental health expert said.

“We started the group to provide support to the population due to all the difficulties that people were experiencing. It was a way to make the service accessible and at that time there was a lot of crisis, and we wanted to see how we could help. It became a free support and an alternative service that we provide in our clinic because for some people it is not so easy to cover the services of a psychologist,” she commented.

The group offers consultations for people who are going through a particular situation, and also addresses various topics related to psychological aspects.

“Personal situations can be addressed, in the group they don’t have to give their data, normally we don’t identify ourselves,” said Rivera Rodríguez.

The Future Community began in 1993 at the Francisco Márquez kindergarten in the El Granjero neighborhood, with the intention of providing care to children in the early stages of development on issues of prevention regarding the management of frustration and aspects such as abuse and order, added the mental health expert.

Those interested can contact (656) 642-4233. (Verónica Domínguez)

