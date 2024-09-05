Bershka is a clothing store that is quite popular among young people and now it has partnered with Crunchyroll to launch a pair of clothing lines inspired by two of the most popular anime. It could acquire a more interesting nuance for otaku, although of course, it is not the first anime collection they have launched, however, it will be the first of our beloved elf in the West.

Both clothing collections range from jeans to accessories, such as caps and cell phone cases, which bear the seal of our favorite anime.

If you want to take a look at the collection of Chainsaw Manyou can check it here. This lets us see details of Pochita and Denji, and ranges from baggy oversized jeans to t-shirts, sweatshirts and caps. The most expensive product is the jeans at around 1499 MXN, while the cap costs 399 MXN, being the most affordable of the collection.

If you are interested in clothing inspired by Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End , you can check here, This includes tops, socks, cell phone cases and sweatshirts. The most expensive would be the sweatshirt, which costs 1,199 MXN, while the pack of socks and the case cost (each) 399 MXN.

Source: Bershka

What are you waiting for to buy something themed? Let anime be your stamp on the world. Do you like it or do you prefer to be a closet otaku? After all, the clothes only have anime prints. Chainsaw Man and Fried, Do they tickle your fancy? Do you prefer that style of dress? Tell us more in the comments.

We recommend: Pride Month: Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man, surprises you with a story to end Pride Month

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man? Where can I watch Frieren: Beyond the Journey?

Both anime titles are available on the Crunchyroll platform. Chainsaw Man It was released in the fall of 2022 and featured twelve episodes, each with a unique ending sequence and theme, while the opening caused a stir for all the film references it managed to bring together.

The anime’s continuation is expected soon, studio MAPPA announced the release of a film that will adapt the Reze arc.

The anime of Frieren: beyond the journey premiered in fall 2023 and ended in winter 2024, concluding the series with 28 chapters. The manga installment was adapted by studio Madhouse, an animation house sister to MAPPA. A second season has been announced for 2025.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.