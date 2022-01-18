The “limits Asl” rules are operational: the provision of the Ministry of Health will apply only to professionalism and to the highest amateur leagues of team sports

Finally there is the circular “save championships”. The provision of the Ministry of Health that collects the indications of the State-Regions conference and the green light of the CTS and limits the role of the ASL, indicating objective parameters to get to the blocking of the activities of the teams and the postponement of the matches.

NO SURPRISE – All as expected, the text is the same as the one passed after the various political mediations of the last week. To play, you must not exceed the threshold of 35 percent positivity within the athletes group. On the other hand, there was no change in the mechanisms to be put in place for “high-risk contacts”. Vaccinated or not, the speech does not change, in the case of a positivity, isolated the infected subject, it will be necessary to undergo swabs (molecular or antigenic) every day for five days. The “low-risk” contacts, on the other hand, will have to observe the indications common to all citizens.

PINK A 25 – At this point, the Football Association will be able to communicate the number of players on which it will be based to calculate 35 percent. The squad will be 25 players, now it will be necessary to establish whether the limit to be able to play will be set at 8 or 9 (in that case we would be 36 percent) players. In any case, this list has nothing to do with the possibility of clubs to use footballers, linked instead to federal regulations (which provide for the freedom of use of the Under 21s over the list of 25).

NOT FOR EVERYONE – The point relating to the sphere of applicability of the circular has also been clarified. Which will be valid for professional competitions and for the highest amateur leagues. The limitation is due to the difficulty of being able to set up the control system even at the lowest levels of team sports activities.

RETURN TO PLAY – The “Return To Play” circular was also published, the result of the work of the Medical-Sports Federation and in particular of its president, Maurizio Casasco. In this case, the circular relates to the return to the activity of “non-professional agonists”. The number of medical examinations for recovery is reduced. Casasco received the compliments of the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò.

