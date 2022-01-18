“Honestly, I’m glad I tested positive this Christmas break,” says 19-year-old student Robin Custers. She has been vaccinated against corona and experienced “almost no complaints” from the infection. But more importantly: “Now I can postpone my booster shot by three months.” There must be three months between a corona infection and the booster, otherwise the booster will not work as well.

Robin doubts whether she will eventually get that booster. She initially got vaccinated because of “social pressure,” she says, and because she didn’t want to constantly think about testing. “As a result, nothing could be more spontaneous. But the light coercion from society also ensures that I do not want to be vaccinated again.”

She is not the only vaccinated person who is hesitant about the booster shot. A recent flash poll by the Ministry of Health shows that 52 percent of those vaccinated between the ages of 18 and 50 are positive about a booster. 36 percent are in doubt, 12 percent are downright negative. “And in general, the younger, the less prepared,” says Vincent Buskens, professor of sociology at Utrecht University and member of the vaccination readiness expert team, which contributes ideas to the corona behavioral unit of RIVM.

The vaccination rate is decreasing. Last week more than 1.1 million booster shots were used, a week before almost 1.9 million. While there are still plenty of people to get shot: 53 percent of adults have had three shots.

Do not continuously sting

What are the objections to the booster? The chance that you will become seriously ill from a corona variant is smaller the younger you are, says Buskens. “We saw that personal importance with the first vaccinations and certainly plays a role in the booster.” What is new is that young people say that they do not want to be continuously tested. According to the poll, this is the most important objection among 18-29 year-olds.

This concern is also mentioned by callers to the vaccination doubt telephone, says initiator Robin Peeters, internist at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. “Our honest answer is: we don’t know exactly how often the booster will be needed.” Earlier, former minister Hugo de Jonge wrote to the House of Representatives to take into account two extra booster rounds in 2022 and one in 2023.

“Nobody expects that we will need a booster every four months for the next ten years,” Peeters thinks. “Once a year, maybe even just for vulnerable groups, is more likely.”

He notices that many young adults have been calling the doubt telephone lately, they have recently been allowed to get a booster. As the booster campaign progresses, the questions change. “Younger women, for example, would like to know what a vaccine does to fertility.” He can reassure them about this: “Millions of women who are fertile have already been vaccinated and we don’t see any change in that area.”

It is very good that such questions are being asked, thinks Andre Knottnerus, professor of general medicine and former chairman of the Health Council. At least as important is that young people are involved as much as possible in developing a long-term approach, he says. “Their ideas cannot be missed.”

It is essential that they can make a free decision – also about taking a vaccination – without having the impression that they are under undue pressure. “Then I think they will make very wise decisions.”

Political pressure

In the meantime, the pressure to take the booster is felt, says professor Buskens: “Political pressure is increasing.” The 2G measure, where you only get access if you’re vaccinated or cured, is still on the table – despite mounting criticism. De Jonge also recently said that the boosting process is going fast, but that a higher turnout is needed. A TV commercial will soon call on people to take the booster.

Social pressure is counterproductive for 20-year-old Sem. He fears negative reactions and therefore does not want to give his last name NRC. “I have been vaccinated and not at all against vaccinations, but against coercion,” he explains. “It goes against my principles that you may soon no longer have access to certain activities without a booster. Ridiculous.”

The restrictive measures are hard on him; he feels like his dreams are being taken away. That’s why he would let himself be boosted, he says after some thought, if he could get his freedom back for it. “Yeah, that’s not going to happen. At most for a few weeks.”

Student Alex (25), for the same reason without a surname, has wanted to be boosted only subject to reservation for some time. “I’m not really in the mood for a subscription to the pharmaceutical industry. But if I couldn’t go out otherwise, I’d take that extra shot. I’m not that principled anymore.”

Would he take a booster shot for his own health? He is adamant about this: “No. After I was vaccinated, I got corona, which I hardly noticed. So I think I have enough antibodies.” He thinks the vaccine is a godsend, especially for vulnerable people or people with a medical indication.

But their own health is the most important argument that Peeters gives to young people who have doubts. “As a young person you have a lower chance of getting seriously ill. But here too the following applies: under the age of forty there are indeed people who do not have other diseases and who end up in hospital with Covid. Another part can get lung covid. So long-term complaints.”

