Anti-government unions from various regions of Peru will resume their protests against the government of Dina Boluarte on Wednesday with a national mobilization, as reported by the organizers on Tuesday.

“The march is democratic. Tomorrow we will reactivate the mobilizations at the national level to request the resignation of Dina Boluarte and new general elections“, the General Secretary of the General Central of Workers of Peru (CGTP), Gerónimo López, told AFP.

The protesters’ platform of demands is the resignation of President Boluarte, early elections, closing of Congress and convening a Constituent Assembly to elaborate a new constitution.

Boluarte asked the demonstrators that the protests be in peace and calm to avoid clashes with the forces of order.

“We hope all Peruvians that this mobilization tomorrow is within the constitutional framework, that it be a peaceful march, without generating violence, chaos, crisis or wanting to lead anarchism in the country,” Boluarte said in a statement at the government palace.

“We respect peaceful protest marches, but we also tell them that acts of violence will not be allowed,” warned the president after calling for dialogue with the leaders who called the marches.

Protests against President Dina Boluarte in Peru.

The central mobilization will take place in the Peruvian capital in the so-called “third takeover of Lima”, alluding to two protest marches held in the first months of the year in which they demanded the departure of Boluarte and new elections.

Similar mobilizations will take place in all regions, including Puno, Cusco and Arequipa (south).

At the beginning of the year, Boluarte presented to the Congress, controlled by the right, two projects to advance the elections to 2024 (April and December) but both were rejected due to lack of consensus.

The repression of the Peruvian government since Boluarte assumed the presidency last December has left 50 dead, of which twenty were due to bullet wounds fired by the military forces, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

Boluarte was vice president of Peru until she assumed power on December 7 after the removal of Pedro Castillo for his frustrated attempt to dissolve Congress, rule by decree, and convene a Constituent Assembly.

Castillo is serving pretrial detention in Lima, waiting for justice to decide his eventual call for trial.

In January, the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the management of President Boluarte and other senior officials for the alleged crimes of “genocide, qualified homicide, and serious injuries.” However, the president has immunity until she ends her term, in July 2026.

