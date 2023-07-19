Lena Oberdorf is hoping for a more open approach to the taboo subject of homosexuality in men’s football. “I wish that every gay footballer can come out and be accepted by everyone,” said the German international to the English “Guardian”. “Society makes it really hard for men, but if you dye your hair green or red, I don’t care. It’s your life.” So far, no active player in German professional football has admitted to being homosexual.

Speaking about her own partnership with girlfriend Kimberly, the 21-year-old VfL Wolfsburg midfielder said: “I didn’t come out and say, ‘Guys, I have a girlfriend’. She’s on my social media sometimes, so people can think whatever they want.” In women’s football, homosexuality isn’t a big deal.

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins this Thursday, Oberdorf is one of the key players in the German team. She should stabilize the selection of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg from defensive midfield.

The German team will play their opening game next Monday in Melbourne against Morocco (10.30 a.m. CEST/ZDF), the other opponents in Group H are Colombia, who are waiting in Sydney on Sunday, July 30 (11.30 a.m. CEST/ARD), and for Closing on August 3 South Korea (12:00 noon CEST/ZDF) in Brisbane.