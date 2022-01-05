Protesters in the city of Taldykorgan knocked down a monument in honor of ex-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Videos and photos from the scene of the incident were published on January 5 in social networks.

During the fall, the monument broke into two parts. The upper part of the monument was separated from the lower one.

Currently, the broken monument, erected five years ago, lies on the square next to a part of the fallen pedestal. Earlier, a video appeared on social networks of people trying to knock down this monument.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan, residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau took to the streets calling for a reduction in fuel prices. The cost of liquefied gas in Kazakhstan has doubled since January 1 – from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 tenge (20 rubles) per liter. The authorities agreed to comply with the demand, but the protests spread to other cities.

On January 5, the protesters broke into the administration building in Alma-Ata, the city hall caught fire. Also, protesters in Almaty set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, the protesters seized the Alma-Ata presidential residence and the airport.

During the riots, according to the authorities, about 500 people were beaten in Almaty, including 130 women and old people. In addition, 120 vehicles were burned, including 33 ambulances and fire trucks.

On January 5, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his second address to the nation in two days. Tokayev said that since January 5, he has been the head of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, which was previously headed by the ex-president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev. As the president of the republic said, the authorities intend to act as harshly as possible in relation to offenders during the protests.